The fifth day Box Office collection of Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety are out. The comedy-drama helmed by filmmaker Luv Ranjan managed to mint Rs 36.67 crore. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is director Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan much-awaited comedy-drama titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha was finally released on Friday. The comedy roller coaster has managed to mint Rs 6.42 crore on the opening day and thanks to the good word of mouth the film has managed to collect Rs 36.67 crore on the fifth day of its release.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the film which features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha and wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues to WIN HEARTS and RULE BO… SHINES BRIGHT on Tue too… Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr, Tue 4.93 cr. Total: ₹ 36.67 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” The film also stars veteran actor Alok Nath in a brand new avatar.

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

