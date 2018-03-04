Filmmaker Luv Ranjan ’s comedy-drama titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and minted Rs 58.32 crore so far. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the comedy film.

The comedy-drama managed to mint Rs 6.42 crore on the opening day and a good word of mouth and great comic timing of the actors has helped the film collect a good amount at the Box Office. The film also stars veteran actor Alok Nath in a new avatar.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the comedy film and wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is UNSTOPPABLE… Biz on Sun should jump again… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 58.32 cr. India biz… #SKTKS.” Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is director Luv Ranjan’s fourth collaboration with actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after having worked together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety is UNSTOPPABLE… Biz on Sun should jump again… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 58.32 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2018

The plot revolves around Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins.

