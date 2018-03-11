Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has achieved an unimaginable feat by emerging as the second highest grosser of 2018. With a total collection of Rs 82.10 crore, the super hit film has also outscored Akshay Kumar's Padman, that managed to garner approx Rs 81 crore at the box office.

Call it the youth power or Pyaar Ka Punchnama success effect or the sheer charm of the next gen stars- Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh; Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has achieved an unimaginable feat. With a strong hold on the box office as well as the audiences’ hearts, the film has emerged as the second highest grosser of the 2018 by minting a total of Rs 82.10 crore, outscoring the lifetime collection of Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan (approx ₹ 81 crore).

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the latest figures and tweeted, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat… Crosses #PadMan [approx ₹ 81 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 82.10 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS.” Despite new releases like Anushka Sharma’s much anticipated horror film Pari, Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu’s Dil Juunglee and Urvashi Rautela’s Hate Story 4, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety seems unstoppable at the box office.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has also zoomed past last year’s low budget films like Fukrey Returns and Aashiqui 2. Looking at the box office, it seems like the film will soon enter the glorious Rs 100 crore club after blockbuster film Padmaavat. With a staggering lifetime collection of Rs 286.25 crore at the box office, Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor remains unbeaten at the box office. Talking about the success of the film, Kartik Aaryan had earlier said, “I cannot express how happy I am with its success. The box office numbers and critical acclaim that the film has received is great. People have told me that they have watched the film seven times. Such reactions are coming in the industry after a long time and being a part of such a film is great. I am happy with the success of the film.”

