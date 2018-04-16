Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is reportedly in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a possible collaboration. According to the latest buzz, the actor-director duo are keen on doing a film together and might collaborate for a romantic film as the director feels that's the space Kartik is best in. The superstar is currently riding high after the super-hit success of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high after the super-hit success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is reportedly in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a possible collaboration. Amid the speculations, what really gave fuel to the fire was when the actor was spotted outside the filmmaker’s office. According to a latest report by DNA, the actor-director duo are keen on doing a romantic film together as the filmmaker feels that’s the right space for Kartik. However, nothing is concrete as of now.

A source close to DNA revealed, “SLB and Kartik are planning to collaborate on a film together. They have met a few times and have discussed some ideas. They haven’t locked in on any particular subject but both, Kartik and Bhansali, are keen to work together. If all goes well, Kartik will indeed sign a romantic film, with Bhansali’s production house soon. The filmmaker feels that’s the space Kartik is best in. Though right now, nothing is concrete.” However, one of the filmmaker’s close friend refuted the speculations and stated, “It was just a casual meeting where Kartik had dropped by to meet the filmmaker. Even Padmaavat’s designers Rimple and Harpreet had come to see Bhansali.”

Interestingly, it is not the first time that the actor-director duo is in talks for a film. Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered Kartik a role in a film based on Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam’s love story. Speaking about the film, the source further told the daily, “When Gustakhiyan was in the pre-production stage and Priyanka Chopra was doing the film. Kartik was offered the role of Amrita’s husband Pritam Singh. But then, it never got made.”

