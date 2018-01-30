Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Kartik Aaryan opened up about the box office results and said that he does not let himself affected by the business of cinema and has learnt to deal with the result. He added that no matter how his films may have performed at the box office, people have always appreciated his performance. Directed by Luv Ranjan, starring Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha along with him, is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 23, 2018.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, whose forthcoming film is ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, says he believes in giving his best to every movie and does not dwell over the box office result of his projects. Kartik’s last release ‘Guest in London’ failed at the box office. Asked if such results affect his mind, Kartik told IANS: “I have learnt to deal with the box office result. Whatever happened to any film, thankfully people always appreciated my performance. Since in the end, as an actor, I cannot do much apart from giving my best on camera, I won’t let myself be affected by the business of cinema.

“There are films that look very interesting when on paper, but things change while shooting. At times, things changed during post-production and I see no reason to blame anything on anyone. It is a collaborative effort. If it failed, we should face it.” The actor is known best for the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series. He has tried his hand at different genres of films, but the audience vividly remembers him for his monologue in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’.

Does he find it difficult to prove his versatility as an actor? “I know I get this many times, but the fact is I have always tried to prove my versatility from the given choice. Look, people remember an actor from hit films. Since two of my films of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series worked, people think I am good in such roles.” The actor also featured in films like ‘Akaash Vani’ and ‘Kaanchi: The Unbreakable’. “My role was very different in those films, but none of them worked at the box office, therefore people cannot recall me in them. And I know like many actors, even I am also looking for a good script, but at times my choice might not match up to the expectation of the audience. I think there is no foolproof plan,” said Kartik.

Any choice that he regretted later? “No, I do not regret any of my choices because for that moment, I felt I was right. Without taking the name, I want to share that I was offered a film. I refused to do it for whatever reason, but later that went on to become a super hit. But no, I have no regret on that. We are destined to get things.” Directed by Luv Ranjan, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ will release on February 23.