Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's rom-com titled Sonu KeTitu Ki Sweety, which was earlier to be released on February 9 this year will now be released on February 23 in order to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar's Padman and Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaari. Film and Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter the confirm the news.

Director Luv Ranjan, who previously made films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, is back with another comedy flick titled SonuKeTituKiSweety which features Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles. However, the rom-com which was earlier slated to release on February 9 this year is now postponed to February 23 to avoid a clash with two big films—Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaari, which are slated to release on February 9.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s release date has been postponed. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety, which was slated for release on 9 Feb 2018, has been shifted to 23 Feb 2018… Stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh… Luv Ranjan directs,” wrote film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The makers of the film decide to shift the release date in order to avoid a clash with Padman and Aiyaari.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety, which was slated for release on 9 Feb 2018, has been shifted to 23 Feb 2018… Stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh… Luv Ranjan directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

The trailer of the film shows how Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) wants to save his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) from falling for a selfish girl who would only make him cry and waste his time and he always advises him to stay away from women. However, then enters Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) and Titu falls for her. However, Sonu feels that there is something wrong with Sweety as she is too perfect. This leads to a war and its bromance verses romance as Sonu wants to save his friend and Sweety says that when it’s a girl and a friend, it’s the girl who always wins. It will be interesting to see if Sonu is able to save Titu from this disastrous marriage.