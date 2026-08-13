LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales

Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales

Sonu Nigam has added another Mumbai commercial property to his portfolio, purchasing a 258 sq ft office space in Andheri West for Rs 1 crore. The singer has also been involved in several other high-value real estate transactions in recent years.

Singer Sonu Nigam (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)
Singer Sonu Nigam (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 16:01 IST

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has added another Mumbai property to his real estate portfolio. The singer has purchased a commercial office unit in Andheri West for Rs 1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data platform CRE Matrix.

The transaction was registered on August 6, 2026, with the office located in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road. The property has a carpet area of 258.33 sq ft, putting the deal value at approximately Rs 38,710 per sq ft.

You Might Be Interested In

Sonu Nigam Pays Rs 6 Lakh Stamp Duty For Andheri Office

According to the registration documents, the property was purchased from Singular Health Private Limited, while the buyer is listed as Sonu Agamkumar Nigam, the singer’s full name. Nigam paid Rs 6 lakh in stamp duty and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Including the stamp duty, the disclosed outlay for the transaction comes to around Rs 1.06 crore.

The singer could not be reached for comment. An email query was also sent to Singular Health Private Limited, with a response awaited.

Sonu Nigam’s Recent Property Deals In Karjat

The Andheri purchase comes after a series of property transactions involving Nigam in Maharashtra. In May 2026, he sold five adjoining land parcels in Karjat’s Savele village, collectively measuring around 1.067 hectares, for Rs 95 lakh. CRE Matrix documents showed that the transactions were registered on May 12.

A month earlier, Nigam had sold multiple parcels in the same Karjat region, totalling more than 1.9 hectares, for Rs 1.95 crore across four transactions. Those deals were registered on April 7, according to CRE Matrix documents.

Sonu Nigam’s Mumbai Real Estate Portfolio

Nigam’s property activity has also included commercial real estate. In 2025, he was reported to have leased a 4,257 sq ft commercial space in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years, with the total rent reportedly exceeding Rs 12.61 crore.

The latest Andheri West purchase adds another commercial asset to the singer’s Mumbai property portfolio, even as his recent transactions show activity on both sides of the real estate market, acquiring commercial space while selling land holdings in the Mumbai 3.0 belt.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales
Tags: Mumbai Real EstateSonu Nigam

RELATED News

Independence Day 2026 Watchlist: Best Patriotic Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix

Independence Day 2026: 7 Patriotic Bollywood Songs Perfect For Instagram Reels

Sridevi Birthday Special: From Rumoured Affairs With Married Stars To Pregnancy Before Marriage, 5 Controversies That Followed The Superstar

7 Dogs Trailer: Salman Khan Unveils High-Octane Action Spectacle, Sanjay Dutt Joins International Cast

Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce

LATEST NEWS

Bahadurgarh Rising: Infrastructure, Connectivity and the Future of NCR Real Estate

Aussie Vice-Captain Ash Gardner Breaks Silence Over Relationship with Teammate: ‘Sorry For The Pain’

Two Kids Drown In Pit Full Of Water In Outer Delhi’s Bawana; Family Alleges DDA Negligence

India at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Squad, Pool D, Schedule And What They Need to Qualify

Perseid Meteor Shower 2026: When Does It Start? Check Date, Peak Time And How To Watch

Good News For Commuters! Govt Asks Cab Companies Like Ola, Uber And Others Companies To Roll Back Pre-Ride Tips

JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar

Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales

From Dinner to Dessert: How Gen Z Is Giving Classic Recipes a Trendy Twist

Erling Haaland Image Used on 469kg Cocaine Shipment Seized in Ecuador

Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales
Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales
Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales
Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales

QUICK LINKS