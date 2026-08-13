Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore: Singer’s Latest Property Deal Comes After Rs 2.9 Crore Karjat Land Sales

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has added another Mumbai property to his real estate portfolio. The singer has purchased a commercial office unit in Andheri West for Rs 1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data platform CRE Matrix.

The transaction was registered on August 6, 2026, with the office located in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road. The property has a carpet area of 258.33 sq ft, putting the deal value at approximately Rs 38,710 per sq ft.

Sonu Nigam Pays Rs 6 Lakh Stamp Duty For Andheri Office

According to the registration documents, the property was purchased from Singular Health Private Limited, while the buyer is listed as Sonu Agamkumar Nigam, the singer’s full name. Nigam paid Rs 6 lakh in stamp duty and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Including the stamp duty, the disclosed outlay for the transaction comes to around Rs 1.06 crore.

The singer could not be reached for comment. An email query was also sent to Singular Health Private Limited, with a response awaited.

Sonu Nigam’s Recent Property Deals In Karjat

The Andheri purchase comes after a series of property transactions involving Nigam in Maharashtra. In May 2026, he sold five adjoining land parcels in Karjat’s Savele village, collectively measuring around 1.067 hectares, for Rs 95 lakh. CRE Matrix documents showed that the transactions were registered on May 12.

A month earlier, Nigam had sold multiple parcels in the same Karjat region, totalling more than 1.9 hectares, for Rs 1.95 crore across four transactions. Those deals were registered on April 7, according to CRE Matrix documents.

Sonu Nigam’s Mumbai Real Estate Portfolio

Nigam’s property activity has also included commercial real estate. In 2025, he was reported to have leased a 4,257 sq ft commercial space in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years, with the total rent reportedly exceeding Rs 12.61 crore.

The latest Andheri West purchase adds another commercial asset to the singer’s Mumbai property portfolio, even as his recent transactions show activity on both sides of the real estate market, acquiring commercial space while selling land holdings in the Mumbai 3.0 belt.