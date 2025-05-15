Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

The singer moved the High Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs filed in connection with his recent comments during a concert in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court provided temporary relief to singer Sonu Nigam after the state government confirmed it would not take any coercive steps against him as long as he fully cooperates with the ongoing investigation.

The singer moved the High Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs filed in connection with his recent comments during a concert in Bengaluru. The controversy stemmed from an incident at the event, where Nigam shared that a student in the crowd aggressively demanded he sing in Kannada.

Nigam expressed disappointment, saying, “I have performed in many languages, and some of my best work is in Kannada. We always approach our shows in Karnataka with deep respect.

However, it hurt me when a young boy — younger than my career itself — threatened me in front of everyone just for not singing a Kannada song.” He went on to add that such hostile attitudes lead to incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack, a remark that intensified public backlash.

Backlash from Kannada Groups

Following his statements, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce launched a non-cooperation campaign against the singer, which they said would continue until he issued a formal apology.

Dharmaraj A from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit, lodged a police complaint, accusing Nigam of inciting unrest and offending the Kannadiga community.

Bengaluru Rural’s Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba explained that Sonu’s comparison to the Kashmir incident lacked relevance and ended up deeply hurting local sentiments, prompting authorities to file an FIR under charges of public provocation and intentional insult.

Sonu Nigam Issues Public Apology

In response to the escalating row, Nigam posted a public apology, stating, “Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is greater than my ego. I will always love you.”

He also defended his reaction in an earlier statement, explaining, “At 51, I have earned the right to stand up against public humiliation. I am not a teenager anymore. If someone, as young as my son, threatens me in public — especially over a language that I have always embraced in my music career — I have every right to be upset.”