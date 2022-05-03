This week, singer Sonu Nigam weighed in on the simmering debate over ‘Hindi as a national language,’ which was sparked by the now-famous tweet exchange between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, saying, ‘as far as I know, Hindi is not written as a national language in the Constitution…’ ‘Are we aware that Tamil is the world’s oldest language?’ and ‘why would they (Tamilians) converse in Hindi?’ said Sonu Nigam.

“According to what I’ve learned, Hindi is not listed as a national language in India’s Constitution… However, Hindi is the most widely spoken language… I understand. Are we aware, however, that Tamil is the world’s oldest language? A conflict between Sanskrit and Tamil has erupted. Tamil is thought to be the world’s oldest language “he declared during a private gathering.

Sonu Nigam, a Padma Shri awardee, has criticised attempts to divide India and Indians based on the languages spoken.

“Do we have any issues in this country for which we are looking for solutions? Look at our neighbours… and we’re dividing India by saying things like, “You’re Tamil… you speak Hindi.” Why? Why would they want to communicate in Hindi? “He inquired.