Sonu Nigam had to face a medical emergency and was rushed to Nanavati hospital. The singer said that he would have been asphyxiated if wouldn't have received proper medical help. Sonu Nigam disclosed about his allergy to seafood and adviced his fans not to take any risk with allergies. Nigam also thanked his team and doctors for helping him making his latest concert a success.

Sonu Nigam shared on social media that he was rushed to ICU a few days ago and would have gone in a coma without proper medical help. His health deteriorated severely and he had to face a medical emergency due to a fatal reaction after eating seafood. The singer disclosed that he was admitted to Nanavati hospital after the medication showed no relief. He also shared two photos on his official Instagram account- one on the hospital bed and the other with a swollen face.

The singer added a note to the post saying that he was thankful for all the love and concern his fans have shown to him and that he was returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert the day before. Sonu revealed that he had an allergy with seafood and advised his fans to not to take any risks with allergies. The singer also disclosed that if he wouldn’t have received proper medication, his trachea would have swollen and it would have further lead to asphyxiation.

He was discharged from the hospital after two days of treatment and later performed in a concert in Orissa. Nigam also thanked his team and doctors for helping him make the Jeypore concert a success and stated that it wouldn’t have been possible without their love and his entire extended family of musicians and technicians and most importantly his doctors.

Sonu Nigam, who is a National Award-winning singer, has credits for over a hundred songs in eight languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi and rules the heart of his fans with his soulful and melodious voice.

