Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Singer Sonu Nigam has landed in controversy after a complaint was filed against him in Bengaluru for allegedly making comments that hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community. The remarks, made during a recent musical event, have sparked outrage both online and offline.

Complaint Alleges Provocation and Insult to Kannada Identity

The complaint was submitted by Dharmaraj A., President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organization. It was lodged at the police station under whose jurisdiction the event took place.

According to Dharmaraj, Nigam’s statements “have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community, incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka, and are likely to provoke violence.”

The singer had performed on April 25 and 26 at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagar, Bengaluru. During this event, a student reportedly requested him to sing a Kannada song.

The complaint states that in response, Nigam remarked, “Kannada, Kannada, Kannada, this is exactly why the incident happened in Pahalgam.”

He was referring to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that took place on April 22, where 26 tourists lost their lives.

The complainant argues that this comparison between a simple musical request and a violent incident insulted the Kannadiga community and misrepresented their cultural pride.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Fear of Unrest

The statement, caught on video, soon went viral across social media platforms. News channels picked up the clip, further fueling public anger.

Many Kannadigas expressed concern that such statements, coming from a widely respected public figure, could lead to heightened tensions and possibly even violence in different parts of India.

The complaint reads, “Shri Sonu Nigam’s statements are objectionable, divisive, and harmful to communal harmony. They violate the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.”

It further adds that Nigam’s remarks painted the Kannadiga community in a negative light, depicting them as intolerant or violent. The complainant argues that this portrayal contradicts Karnataka’s long-standing reputation for peace and diversity.

Legal Action Demanded as Public Divides Over Singer

Dharmaraj has called for legal proceedings under BNS Sections 352(1), 351(2), and 353 for promoting enmity, criminal defamation, and outraging linguistic sentiments.

He requested the police to collect video footage from the event, take witness statements on April 30, and carry out a full investigation.

“I am ready to fully cooperate during the investigation and provide additional information if required,” Dharmaraj wrote in the complaint. He also urged the authorities to act swiftly to maintain unity and prevent further discord.

The controversy has triggered a wave of online responses. While pro-Kannada groups are demanding a public apology and even a ban on the singer, some of Nigam’s fans argue that he has long supported Kannada culture and should be given an opportunity to explain or apologize.

As of now, Sonu Nigam has not issued a public statement in response to the complaint.

(With Inputs From ANI)

