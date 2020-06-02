Singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about Wajid Khan's deteriorating health over past few months and some of his memorable moments with him.

Wajid Khan’s death has come a shock to everyone. The confirmation of his death came from Singer Sonu Nigam, who shared a photo with the musical duo Sajid Wajid and wrote, “My Brother Wajid left us’. In a recent conversation with a news portal, Sonu Nigam has finally opened up about Wajid Khan’s deteriorating health in the last few months and shared some of his memorable moments with him.

Sonu Nigam said that Wajid Khan had diabetes and had to undergo a kidney transplant. He would often visit them. During this time, Wajid once expressed his desire to go out so he took him on a drive. Next time, they sat on the terrace and sipped on some chai. Sonu recalled that Wajid kept saying that he was really enjoying stepping out after so long.

Speaking about how his condition worsened in the last few months, Sonu Nigam said that he was in touch with Wajid. But, it was heartbreaking to see a person who loved music so much find it difficult to speak as a tube was put down. They used to chat over Whatsapp. He send him Eid wishes but he did not reply. After which, his wife informed him that Wajid has tested positive for coronavirus. Within 5 days, he was gone.

On his talent and work of art, Sonu Nigam said that Wajid Khan was immensely talented. Sajid Wajid’s party songs like Hud Hud Dabangg were also classy. They did such legendary work in such a short span of time. However, he feels that Wajid did not get his due. He was a sensitive soul who will be missed. He further added that Tumko na bhool payenge is his favourite song that they have worked on. He will always remember him by that song.

