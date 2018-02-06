Maharashtra State Intelligence Department issued an advisory of a threat to singer Sonu and two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, Ram Kadam and Ashish Shelar. The advisory cited that the death threats are by a terrorist outfit operating from Pakistan. The report stated that Sonu can be attacked at any public place, promotional activity or during an event. Following the report, special security has been provided by Mumbai Police to Sonu.

A year ago, when the artist raised a complaint on the Azaan on Twitter, numerous religious gatherings had lashed out at him. Truth be told, he was additionally tested to shave off his head and the vocalist did as such. Indeed, even as of late, Nigam made some solid remarks on the National Anthem being played in film lobbies. He had communicated that he disapproved of its possibility being played in theatres or eateries.

He had additionally included that “People should respect the national anthem of every country; we all should respect our national anthem. If the national anthem of Pakistan is played and all Pakistanis stand for its honour, then I will stand in honour of Pakistan and its people.”