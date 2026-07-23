Sonu Nigam Refuses To Comment On NEET Protests, Viral Video Triggers Debate Online – WATCH

As demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak continue across India, singer Sonu Nigam has become the latest celebrity to make headlines, this time for choosing not to comment on the issue. During a media interaction, reporters asked the singer for his views on the ongoing student-led protests. Instead of responding to the question, Nigam indicated that he was not there to discuss the matter. As journalists continued to press him for a reaction, the singer appeared visibly uncomfortable before saying, “Abhi ho gaya, bas” (“That’s enough for now”).

The exact time and location of the interaction have not been independently confirmed.

Although Nigam has remained silent publicly, the brief exchange quickly spread across social media, prompting a wider conversation about whether public figures have a responsibility to speak on issues of national concern.

Watch the video here

BREAKING : This is shameful 🚨 Journalist –– What will you say about students protest? Sonu Nigam –– “I am not here to answer such questions” 🤢 Woman –– I have one question Sonu Nigam –– “No more questions” 🤢 Propaganda : 100%, Courage : 00% pic.twitter.com/qiCB8L27QF — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) July 23, 2026

Internet divided over Sonu Nigam’s response

The viral clip has sparked sharply divided reactions online. Some users criticised the singer for declining to comment, arguing that celebrities should use their platforms to support students demanding accountability in the education system. Others defended Nigam’s decision, saying public personalities are not obligated to comment on every issue, particularly one that has become politically charged. Several users also pointed to the singer’s past controversies, suggesting his reluctance may stem from previous experiences of public backlash.

As of now, Sonu Nigam has not issued any statement regarding the protests on his official social media accounts.

Bollywood’s response to the NEET protests

Nigam’s silence comes at a time when several film personalities have openly backed the student movement. Actors Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Aditi Rao Hydari have shared messages expressing solidarity with students.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and rapper Hanumankind participated in the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi, while actors including Ayesha Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Shalini Pandey joined demonstrations in Mumbai.

Why are students protesting?

The protests began after allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination, one of India’s most competitive entrance tests for medical colleges. Student groups have demanded greater transparency in the examination process and accountability from authorities, with some also calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement gained national attention following police action during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi, where videos of baton charges and tear gas circulated widely on social media. Since then, demonstrations have spread to multiple cities, with support from students, educators, activists and an increasing number of public figures.

While many celebrities have chosen to speak publicly, Sonu Nigam’s decision to remain silent has become a story in itself, underscoring the growing scrutiny public figures face during moments of national debate.