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Home > Entertainment News > Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened

Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened

A video appearing to show Sonu Nigam mocking Salman Khan’s singing has gone viral on social media. Nigam has clarified that the footage was edited and that his original reaction was to Pakistani child singer Hadiya Hashmi’s performance.

Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video
Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 19:23 IST

A video of Sonu Nigam seemingly reacting to Salman Khan’s singing has sparked fresh chatter online, with social media users claiming that the playback singer was mocking the actor’s vocals in Main Hoon Hero Tera. However, the viral clip does not show the context in which Nigam originally made those comments. The singer has now addressed the video himself, saying it was edited and that his reaction had nothing to do with Salman Khan.

Sonu Nigam Says Viral Video Was Edited

The clip circulating online shows Salman Khan singing Main Hoon Hero Tera on a television screen while Nigam appears to watch it. The singer is then seen holding his forehead and reacting emotionally, with text suggesting that he was ridiculing Salman’s singing. The video was circulated with captions along the lines of “Sonu Nigam roast Salman Khan singing”, leading many viewers to believe that Nigam was taking a dig at the actor.

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Nigam subsequently shared the edited clip on Instagram and clarified that the footage had been taken out of its original context. “Can expect the unexpected on internet. I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction for a Pakistani little girl singer,” Nigam wrote while addressing the viral post.

Who Was Sonu Nigam Actually Reacting To?

According to reports and comments from fellow singer Anish Mathew, the original footage dates back to 2020 and featured Nigam reacting to Pakistani child singer Hadiya Hashmi’s performance of “Bol Hu” from Nescafé Basement. In the original recording, Nigam praised the young singer’s performance and became visibly emotional while watching it. The Indian Express reported that he described the performance as something that had deeply touched him and praised Hashmi’s singing.

The old footage was subsequently combined with footage of Salman Khan singing Main Hoon Hero Tera, creating the impression that Nigam was reacting to Salman’s vocals.

Why Did The Video Resurface Now?

The edited clip began circulating amid a separate controversy involving Amaal Mallik and Salman Khan Films. Salman Khan Films recently shared a post marking the 11th anniversary of Hero, the 2015 film starring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Amaal Mallik, who composed and sang on the film’s soundtrack, publicly objected after he and lyricist Kumaar were initially not credited in the post. The credits were subsequently updated.

The timing appears to have helped the old Sonu Nigam footage gain renewed attention. However, there is no evidence in the available reporting that Nigam’s original reaction was about Salman Khan or Main Hoon Hero Tera. The episode also highlights how easily an old video can acquire an entirely different meaning when footage, captions or context are changed before being reshared online.

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Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened
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Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened

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Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened
Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened
Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened
Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened
Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened

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