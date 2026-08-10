Sonu Nigam Sings Mohammed Rafi Classic During Surgery, Shares Video From OT: ‘The Joy Of Music’

For Sonu Nigam, music appears to find its way into even the most unexpected moments. The singer recently shared a video from an operating theatre in which he can be heard singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki while undergoing surgery. Sonu posted the unusual moment on Instagram, dedicating it to his doctor, Dr Nilesh Satbhai, and the medical team. Calling it an “impromptu performance” during his procedure, he wrote: “Singing in the pain.. the Joy of Music!” The video has since caught the attention of fans, who were quick to send him messages wishing him a speedy recovery.
Why Did Sonu Nigam Sing During His Surgery?
The singer has not publicly disclosed the exact reason for the latest surgery. However, the moment comes weeks after Sonu spoke openly about dealing with a painful pinched-nerve condition. In June, he revealed that he had undergone MRI and CT scans and was taking medication for the condition. He also described his physiotherapy sessions as particularly painful and said medication had left his throat feeling heavy.
Sonu’s decision to sing during a medical procedure has therefore struck a chord with fans, particularly because the song he chose was one of Rafi’s enduring classics.
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Sonu Nigam’s Bond With Mohammed Rafi’s Music
Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki, from the 1949 film Dulari, remains one of Mohammed Rafi’s most enduring classics. For Sonu Nigam, who has long admired the legendary singer, choosing the song during such a difficult moment felt less like a performance and more like an instinct to turn to music. Over the years, Sonu has created his own collection of Hindi film favourites, with songs such as Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Agar Kahoon, Suraj Hua Maddham and Saathiya becoming memorable parts of his career.
His latest video offers a rare glimpse into that lifelong connection with music. Even while dealing with pain and recovering from a medical procedure, Sonu found comfort in what he knows best, singing.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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