Sonu Nigam Sings Mohammed Rafi Classic During Surgery, Shares Video From OT: ‘The Joy Of Music’

For Sonu Nigam, music appears to find its way into even the most unexpected moments. The singer recently shared a video from an operating theatre in which he can be heard singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki while undergoing surgery. Sonu posted the unusual moment on Instagram, dedicating it to his doctor, Dr Nilesh Satbhai, and the medical team. Calling it an “impromptu performance” during his procedure, he wrote: “Singing in the pain.. the Joy of Music!” The video has since caught the attention of fans, who were quick to send him messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Why Did Sonu Nigam Sing During His Surgery?

The singer has not publicly disclosed the exact reason for the latest surgery. However, the moment comes weeks after Sonu spoke openly about dealing with a painful pinched-nerve condition. In June, he revealed that he had undergone MRI and CT scans and was taking medication for the condition. He also described his physiotherapy sessions as particularly painful and said medication had left his throat feeling heavy.

Sonu’s decision to sing during a medical procedure has therefore struck a chord with fans, particularly because the song he chose was one of Rafi’s enduring classics.

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Sonu Nigam’s Bond With Mohammed Rafi’s Music