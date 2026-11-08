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Home > Entertainment News > Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day

Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day

Sonu Nigam introduced his 19-year-old son Nevaan's first project, Slide, on Diwali. The singer revealed that Nevaan practises vocal exercises for up to 16 hours a day.

Sonu Nigam and son Nevaan (Image: X)
Sonu Nigam and son Nevaan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 17:23 IST

Popular singer Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima Nigam celebrated Diwali 2026 in style, by making an exciting announcement regarding their son Nevaan. The boy, who is 19 years old at present, will be launching his career as an artist with a short film called ‘Slide’, which has been conceptualized and co-directed by him. While announcing this on social media platforms, Sonu took everyone down memory lane with a heart-warming account of his son’s journey as an artist.

In the note written by him, Sonu talked about Nevaan’s journey, right from being hesitant to perform in front of his father to practicing vocal exercises for more than 16 hours a day. Sonu even added that Nevaan was working under vocal coach and music producer Poo Bear and recording songs in one shot in the studio.

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Sonu Nigam Shares Son Nevaan’s 16-Hour Vocal Practice Routine

Announcing Nevaan’s new project on Instagram, Sonu spoke about the effort his son has put into developing his musical skills. He wrote, “On this auspicious and pious occasion of Diwali, Nevaan embarks upon his journey into the world of Music venturing into a path far flung from his Grandfather and Father to explore his own horizons.”

The singer also recalled how Nevaan was once extremely shy about singing in front of him. He said his son now practises the vocal exercises taught by his coach for 16 hours a day and has been delivering one-take recordings in the studio with Poo Bear. Sonu also mentioned Nevaan’s physical transformation, from struggling to jog for even three minutes to spending hours practising dance as he works on his performance skills. Avoiding the word ‘proud’, the singer said Nevaan’s progress had made the family very thankful and happy.

From ‘Kolaveri Di’ At Four To ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ On Stage

Sonu also looked back at some of his son’s earliest musical memories. Nevaan was introduced to the recording studio at the age of four, when he was around the music of Kolaveri Di. At four and a half, he performed his father’s song Abhi Mujhme Kahin live on stage.

Reflecting on the love Nevaan received from audiences even as a child, Sonu asked fans to bless him as he begins this new chapter. He also urged him to continue with dignity, hard work, passion and humility. The announcement offered a glimpse of Nevaan’s journey from childhood exposure to music to taking his first independent steps as an artist.

What Is Nevaan Nigam’s Short Film ‘Slide’?

Slide marks Nevaan’s first major project as an artist. He has conceptualised the short film and co-directed it with Alexander Cobian. The music has been created by The Audibles, while Nevaan has also been training his voice with Poo Bear. Sonu described the project as an opportunity for his son to explore his own creative horizons, rather than simply follow the musical path associated with his father and grandfather.

The announcement was shared on Diwali, with Sonu and Madhurima celebrating the beginning of their son’s professional journey. Nevaan’s first project now marks a new chapter for the family, with the young artist stepping into the creative world on his own terms.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son Vihaan’s Face For The First Time On Diwali; See Adorable Family Photo

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Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day
Tags: Bollywoodcelebrity newsDiwali 2026Madhurima NigammusicNevaan NigamSonu Nigam

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Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day

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Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day

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Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day
Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day
Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day
Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day
Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day

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