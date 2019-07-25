Simmba actor Sonu Sood recently travelled all the way to Sri Lanka to attend a fan's wedding. The actor showed a wonderful gesture by visiting her on her special day. Later, the actor took to Instagram and congratulated the couple.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood went to Sri Lanka recently to attend a fan’s wedding. Many Bollywood celebrities are seen accepting their fans friend request or reply them in the comments section but Sonu showed a wonderful gesture by going all the way to Sri Lanka and attending a fan’s wedding on her special day.

Not only he went to the wedding location but also shared the couple’s picture on his Instagram. He posted a story dedicated to them and wishing the newly marries couple a happy life ahead. Later, the picture was shared by others as well calling it a super sweet gesture for the fan. In the photo, Sonu is seen wearing a black formal suit standing next to the bride who is wearing a saree type gown and her husband wearing a white formal suit.

The actor never fails to disappoint his fans by keeping his social media up to date. Sonu is a fitness freak and treats his fans by posting his fitness regime pictures as well as videos. He also took the bottle cap challenge recently.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Prior to that, he was seen in Paltan but the movie failed badly at the box office. Apart from Bollywood, the actor is also seen doing Tamil, Telugu movies. He will be next seen in Kurukshetra, Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita and Thamilarasan.

The actor was also cast opposite Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi but later left the movie as he had differences with the co-star and after original filmmaker quit the movie. Kangana gave a statement in this regard that the actor opted out because he didn’t want to work with a female director. To which Sonu denied saying he has worked with a female director before in Happy New Year alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

