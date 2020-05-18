After organizing special buses for migrants to Gulbarga, Karnataka from Maharastra, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Saturday arranged for more buses after taking special permission from Uttar Pradesh government.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is currently leaving no stone unturned in arranging transport for migrant workers, who are unable to return to their hometown due to lockdown. On Saturday, the actor arranged some more busses for the migrants by taking special permission from the Uttar Pradesh government. Not just this, the actor also arranged busses earlier for the workers for Gulbarga. He added that this journey has been very painful as he gets very emotional seeing the migrants’ labourers staying far away from their families.

Sonu Sood added that he will continue arranging more buses for labourers until the last worker reunites with his family. He said that this is something very close to his heart and he will make sure to give his best. As per the latest schedules, many buses have left for Wadala, various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Pratagarh, Siddharthnagar, and Hardoi. Meanwhile, special buses have also been arranged for Bihar and Jharkhand.

Apart from arranging transport, Kung Fu Yoga actor has also donated more than 1,500 PPE kits to the medical care people across Punjab. Further, he has also given his hotel in Mumbai for the accommodation of health care workers. He also arranged meal kits for migrants in Bhiwandi areas during Ramzan and is also feeding thousands of underprivileged people.

On the work front, Sonu Sood after appearing in films like Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films like Kurukshetra, Devi 2, and Abhinetri 2 in 2019, he will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj in the role of Chand Bardai.

