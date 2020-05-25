Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is currently leaving no stone unturned to arrange transportation for all these migrants labourers who are left with no livelihood, food, and shelter. In an interview, the actor opened up about the reason behind being the support system for migrants in this lockdown.

Some people like to help others by taking credits while some do it privately without letting anyone know. One such actor who has been the major support system of migrant labourers during this lockdown and has left no stone unturned to help these workers is Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. No doubt, the actor has become the real-life hero for thousands of migrant workers who wanted to go to their hometown without any means of livelihood, shelter, and food. From walking long miles with their families to taking favours from truck drivers with goods, these migrants were compelled to take such decisions.

In a recent chat with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, he opened up about arranging transportation for all these workers. He revealed that he told migrants that they are just like his family members and will not let them go home walking. He added that he needs not much documentation just the medical certificate, ID proof, and destination and you will be at home. He added that he is personally in touch with the state government and is requesting to give him permission for more buses.

He added that he feels very emotional when he sees migrant workers with their families including kids and women walking barefoot without food so he decided to help them personally. He added that when he first when to distribute food to the people, he saw many people near Dahisar and Thane. He talked to them and told them to wait until he got permission.

On being asked about following the social distancing norms he said that a single bus with the capacity of 52 people are holding 25 people currently. He added that he is making sure to follow all the regulations and is also teaching every one else to follow all the guidelines.

