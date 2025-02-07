Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Sonu Sood denies fraud case arrest warrant, calls reports "sensationalized"; clarifies no involvement, vows legal action. Court summons still stands.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’


Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has addressed recent reports claiming an arrest warrant has been issued against him in connection with a fraud case. Taking to social media, he called the news “highly sensationalized” and clarified that the matter is being exaggerated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a tweet, Sonu Sood stated, “The news circulating on social media is highly sensationalized. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter related to a third party with whom we have no association or affiliation.”

He further mentioned that his legal team has already responded, and he will issue a statement on February 10, 2025, to clarify his non-involvement. “We are neither brand ambassadors nor associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebrities become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The clarification from Sood comes after reports surfaced that a Ludhiana court had issued an arrest warrant against him. The warrant was issued by judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur after he reportedly failed to attend court proceedings despite being summoned as a witness in the case.

The court order reads, “Sonu Sood has been duly served with summons or warrants but has failed to attend. He is absconding and keeping out of the way to avoid service of summons or warrants. You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring Sonu Sood before the Court.”

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in the action thriller Fateh, which also marked his directorial debut. The film featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

ALSO READ: Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Filed under

Bollywood legal news Fateh movie Sonu Sood arrest warrant Sonu Sood court case Sonu Sood fraud case Sonu Sood Ludhiana court Sonu Sood news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Search Underway For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

Search Underway For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

Recession Blues: Infosys Terminates 400 Trainees, Employees Demand Justice

Recession Blues: Infosys Terminates 400 Trainees, Employees Demand Justice

Rahul Gandhi Questions EC On Surge In Voters In Maharashtra Amid Delhi Elections, Does This Mean Congress Has Accepted Defeat In Delhi?

Rahul Gandhi Questions EC On Surge In Voters In Maharashtra Amid Delhi Elections, Does This...

Velntines Week 2025: Why Is Rose Day Significant?

Velntines Week 2025: Why Is Rose Day Significant?

Alabama Inmate Demetrius Terrance Frazier Executed By Nitrogen Gas: His Last Words

Alabama Inmate Demetrius Terrance Frazier Executed By Nitrogen Gas: His Last Words

Entertainment

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing In Her $2 Million VIP Suite

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Esha Gupta Takes A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj- See Her Ethnic Avatar Here!

Esha Gupta Takes A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj- See Her Ethnic

Kanye West Says ‘Free Puff’ As He Urges Trump To Pardon Jailed Rapper, Slams Celebs For Staying Mum

Kanye West Says ‘Free Puff’ As He Urges Trump To Pardon Jailed Rapper, Slams Celebs

Lifestyle

Velntines Week 2025: Why Is Rose Day Significant?

Velntines Week 2025: Why Is Rose Day Significant?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox