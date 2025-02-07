Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has addressed recent reports claiming an arrest warrant has been issued against him in connection with a fraud case. Taking to social media, he called the news “highly sensationalized” and clarified that the matter is being exaggerated.

In a tweet, Sonu Sood stated, “The news circulating on social media is highly sensationalized. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter related to a third party with whom we have no association or affiliation.”

He further mentioned that his legal team has already responded, and he will issue a statement on February 10, 2025, to clarify his non-involvement. “We are neither brand ambassadors nor associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebrities become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter,” he added.

The clarification from Sood comes after reports surfaced that a Ludhiana court had issued an arrest warrant against him. The warrant was issued by judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur after he reportedly failed to attend court proceedings despite being summoned as a witness in the case.

The court order reads, “Sonu Sood has been duly served with summons or warrants but has failed to attend. He is absconding and keeping out of the way to avoid service of summons or warrants. You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring Sonu Sood before the Court.”

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in the action thriller Fateh, which also marked his directorial debut. The film featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

