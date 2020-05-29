Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned to help the needy people, who are most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak. From sending the migrants home by arranging proper transportation to feeding thousands of people on streets, Sonu Sood has no doubt turned a saviour for many in this crucial time. For his efforts and doing all the things after taking permission from the government, recently, the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari complimented the actor for his dedicated work.

Now recently, Sonu Sood is all set to help a new group of girls who are stuck in Ernakulam, Kerala since the time the nationwide lockdown began. Reports reveal that these girls used to do embroidery work and stitching in a local factory and since the time the lockdown was announced, the factory was closed and these 177 girls were stuck there. Sonu Sood came to know about these girls from a close friend in Bhubaneswar.

He has now decided to help these girls and will airlift all 177 girls from Kerala. Further, the actor has also taken permission from Kochi and Bhubaneswar government for opening the airports. The actor has arranged a special aircraft from Bangalore to airlift these 177 girls from Kochi and will be taken to Bhubaneshwar.

Not just this, Sonu Sood has also collaborated with his friend Neeti Goel to win millions of hearts through their initiative Ghar Bhejo initiative. Not just this, he has also launched a toll-free number to help these migrant workers in case they need any help.

