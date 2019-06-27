Amy Jackson: Actress Amy Jackson who was last seen in the Tamil movie 2.0 along with Akshay Kumar is currently in the third trimester of pregnancy with fiance George Panayitou.

Amy Jackson: The Sing is Bling actress, Amy Jackson got engaged to British businessman George Panayitou in May earlier this year and she goes through the pregnancy stage, the actress shared pictures of herself and writes down her thoughts and doubts on her Instagram handle.

Amy is currently spending quality time with her fiance in Cyprus and she has taken on Instagram to post some amazing pictures of her time there. In these pictures, Amy can be seen sunbathing on the beach with her fiance. In another picture, the couple has been clicked shearing an intimate embrace.

Earlier, Amy had also shared a throwback picture where she and her boyfriend George are enjoying their time by the ocean. She captioned the picture as “Days like this”

In another post, Amy Jackson shares her pregnancy experience. Amy Jackson looks lovely in black tights and turquoise crop shirt, she writes “Game Face 👊🏼✊🏼 the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym OR eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant | GYM every/ most of the time. @aloyoga always.”

Actress and Model Lisa Haydon who had her first child, Zack with husband Dino Lalvani in May 2019 commented that she couldn’t relate more.

Earlier on father’s day, Amy Jackson had posted a picture of the couple kissing and wished George happy 1st father’s day. she continued writing that she is very certain that he will be an Amazing daddy in the future. Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri was all hearts and went on to write couple goals after seeing the picture.

Amy Jackson and George Panayitou had announced her pregnancy in March 2019. Friends and fans alike are full of wishes and love for the couple.

