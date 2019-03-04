Though now, superstar Salman Khan is known for names like Sultan and Bhaijaan, prior to this, when the actor had not got the title of a superstar, he was called with the name Prem. This name was given to Salman Khan by popular filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya in his films. Sooraj did his debut in director field with the movie Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 in which Salman appeared as Prem. Post to which, both of them continued to work together in films like Hum Aapke Hain Loun, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. In all these films, Khan was given the screen name as Prem. Barjatya also did some more movies like Vivaah and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon without Salman Khan but always retained the name Prem for the lead male character.

Barjatya revealed that while finalising the name of the male character in his first directorial film Maine Pyaar Kiya, it was really a complex process. Names like Gaurav, Raj and Pratap were among the options. Post to which, Rajshri Productions came up with its biggest hit Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye in 1977. In that movie, the lead actor Prem Krishen was named Prem in the film. Then we thought, why not to use that name in the film. He further said that his movies depict the refection of his life. He said that his family has 15 people and all of them sit together for meals, discussions and everything. Out of that idea, he could imagine something like Hum Aapke Hai Koun at just the age of 25.

