Home > Bollywood > Sooraj Barjatya Says 'We Were Born with Golden Spoons', But Who's the "We"?

Sooraj Barjatya Says ‘We Were Born with Golden Spoons’, But Who’s the “We”?

Sooraj Barjatya openly admits he, Karan Johar, and Aditya Chopra were born with Bollywood privilege. He credits Chopra and Johar for introducing the NRI wave, shares how young Aditya helped improve Hum Aapke Hain Koun…, and emphasizes humility amid nepotism debates.

Sooraj Barjatya Reflects on His Own Bollywood Journey
Sooraj Barjatya Reflects on His Own Bollywood Journey

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 8, 2025 22:10:45 IST

Sooraj Barjatya, one of Bollywood’s most loved filmmakers, recently got real about something most people in the industry don’t like to talk about: privilege.

Sooraj Barjatya opens up about industry privilege, placing himself alongside Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra 

He straight-up said that he, Aditya Chopra, and Karan Johar were “born with golden spoons”  a rare and honest admission in a space where family legacies often go unspoken.

Sooraj Barjatya Reflects on His Own Bollywood Journey and Credits Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar for Bringing the NRI Wave to Hindi Cinema

Sooraj Barjatya, whose films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun… and Maine Pyar Kiya helped define the ’90s, has always told stories rooted in Indian families and traditions. But he didn’t shy away from admitting that he had it easier than most, thanks to being born into a film family. And he made it clear  not everyone gets the same shot in Bollywood.

He also gave credit where it’s due. According to him, it was Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar who brought in the “NRI phase”  that wave of big, glossy films about Indian families living abroad. Think Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Barjatya stuck with desi stories, but he admired how his peers opened doors to a more global take on Indian cinema.

Sooraj Barjatya Credits Young Aditya Chopra’s Advice for the Success of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

There’s also a cool behind-the-scenes moment he shared: after a bad initial response to Hum Aapke Hain Koun…, it was a young Aditya Chopra who told him to cut a couple of songs. Barjatya listened  and the rest is history. The film became a massive hit.

At a time when the debate around nepotism is louder than ever, Barjatya’s honesty stands out. He’s not pretending he made it alone. Instead, he’s giving credit, owning his place, and reminding everyone that humility still has a place in Bollywood.

Tags: Aditya Chopra, Bollywood, karan johar, Sooraj Barjatya

