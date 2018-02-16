Legal troubles still persist for Sooraj Pancholi as Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan and her lawyer failed to attend the first hearing at the session court. On the request of Sooraj's lawyer, the Hon'ble court agreed to send summons to Rabiya Khan and ordered the prosecution to file their evidences by the next hearing on February 21. Sooraj Pancholi has been charged of abetting the suicide of his former girlfriend and actor Jiah Khan.

If Jiah’s mother fails to attend the second hearing, a bailable warrant will be issued against her followed by a non-bailable warrant if she persists to ignore the court hearings. In a conversation with DNA, a source close to the daily revealed, “The case was getting delayed each time. It’s been almost five years and nothing was progressing. So, the actor and his lawyer Prashant Patil requested the court to frame the charges so that the hearings would begin. Time and again, Rabiya has been delaying the whole case. On Wednesday, although Sooraj and his lawyer reached the court for the hearing, neither Rabiya nor her lawyer were present.”

When the leading daily contacted Sooraj’s lawyer Prashant Patil for a statement, he said, “My client has requested the Hon’ble Court to issue summons to the Complainant as the charges in the said matter are framed and now the matter is kept for evidence of witnesses. However, as the list of witnesses was not filed by the prosecution hence, the Hon’ble Court has directed the prosecution to file the list of witnesses in the said matter. Meanwhile, the Complainant’s lawyer made certain submissions, which were objected by us as the Complainant has no locus to address the Hon’ble Court directly even according to the orders passed previously. I have filed a pursis to that effect that in spite of specific orders passed by the Hon’ble Court, the Complainants lawyer is directly addressing the Court and has thus committed contempt of Court orders.”