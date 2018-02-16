Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab has lashed out at Jiah Khan's mother for not attending the first trial hearing of her daughter's suicide case. She further added that her son is innocent and Jiah's mother knows it too but she insists on dragging the matter. Expressing her concern about Sooraj, Zarina remarked that her son has forgotten to smile.

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab has lashed out at Jiah Khan’s mother for not appearing in the first trial hearing of her daughter’s suicide case. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zarina said, “Yes, we are glad the trial has started. Sooraj is attending the trial as per law. But where was Jiah’s mother Rabiya? She was not in the court when the trial began. The person who has put my son in the dock was missing in the trial. We find that a little strange. But then it’s none of our business. The law knows its mind,”

She further added, “We know what happened. We know Sooraj is innocent. Jiah’s mother knows it too. But she insists on dragging this matter on and on. Why is she doing this? Jiah’s soul can never rest until her mother stops chasing imaginary crimes in the hope of getting justice for her daughter’s loss. I can’t stop her. As a mother I understand her grief and sympathise with her. After all this is over I will forgive her. But God won’t forgive her.”

Expressing her grief over her state of her son Sooraj, Zarina got emotional and said that her son has forgotten to smile. “We wanted this trial to start. Jab tak trial nahin hoga yeh kaise saabit hoga ke mera beta begunaah hain (until a trial how would my son’s innocence be proved?). This (Jiah Khan’s mother’s accusations against Sooraj Pancholi) has been going on for years now. Our family is fed up. It seems there was never a time when we were a happy family. Mere bete ne toh muskurana chhod diya hai (my son has forgotten to smile),” she said.

When she was asked how Sooraj is coping with everything, Zarina responded, “Sooraj is like me. He keeps his grief all bottled up. But we do know that he’s coping and hoping that it will all be over soon. Only then can he focus on his career.” The next trial hearing has been scheduled on February 21.