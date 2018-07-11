Sooraj song is finally out! The much-anticipated song of Gippy Grewal features YouTube hottie Navpreet Banga and Gippy's son Shinda. Grewal's angry and aggressive monologue followed by shots of him spending happy time with his family.

The song ends with a strong message that says, "Never sacrifice your family, your heart, your dignity. Above all the future of your children." The flashback song which unfolds the story of a man's life who has been cheated on by his wife is simply like a Bollywood movie summed up in 5 minutes. Sung by popular Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, Sooraj song is penned down by Jaani.

Carry On Jatta star took to his Twitter account to share the poster of his song Sooraj. This is for the first time that father-son duo has shared the screen for a song that is shot by Baljit Singh Deo. The song was released on YouTube by T-Series.

