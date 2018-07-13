The popular singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh is likely to have his very own statue at the Madame Tussauds Delhi. Meanwhile, on Friday, July 13, Soorma featuring famous Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh was released worldwide. he film directed by Shaad Ali has already garnered a much positive response from the audience and Bollywood celebrities.

Popular singer Diljit Dosanjh, who made his debut in Udta Punjab in 2016, is all excited to garner a positive response from his fans for his new film Soorma, which was released worldwide on Friday, July 13. The musician-turned-actor has been voraciously active on social media and has kept his fans updated about the latest developments of his life. Diljit will soon get his very own statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Delhi. The news came from Madame Tussauds Delhi’s Twitter handle, which read This “Punjab da Puttar” will make a larger than life entrance to #TussuadsDelhi soon.”

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma, which is sports biopic based on the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh has already garnered much appreciation from the audience and Bollywood celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Randeep Hooda, Neha Dhupia. While trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has given 3 and a half stars to the film and wrote ‘greatest comeback stories of a sportsman.’

#OneWordReview…#Soorma: HEARTWARMING.

#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

This "Punjab da Puttar" will make a larger than life entrance to #TussuadsDelhi soon.

Can you guess who will be measured by our artists this sunday? pic.twitter.com/hWz559OHrq — Madame Tussauds (@tussaudsdelhi) July 13, 2018

Diljit Dosanjh recorded his 1st mainstream performance in a solo track and music video Ishq Da Uda Ada from his 2004 album produced by Finetone Cassettes.

After that, the musician delivery many noticeable hits in Punjabi cinema: Jatt & Juliet (2012), Jatt & Juliet 2 (2013) and Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji ( 2015), and Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, both in 2016.

