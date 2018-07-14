Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated film Soorma is off to a decent start at the box office and has collected Rs 3.25 crore on day 1 at the box office. The film is expected to show an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is based on the inspirational life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

Based on the life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh, Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi had hit the screens on Friday, July 13. Helmed by Shaad Ali and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangada Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma has received a slow start at the box office. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his official Twitter account and revealed that the film has earned Rs. 3.25 crore on opening day at the box office.

According to the trade expert, Soorma is likely to gain momentum on Saturday and Sunday due to positive word of mouth as the box office is currently dominated by Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, which is all set to cross Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. From garnering appreciation from the audience, film critics and celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Diana Penty to Karan Johar, Soorma is expected to rise up the charts at the box office.

After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards… Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2018

#OneWordReview…#Soorma: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali. pic.twitter.com/3zN14I1CTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

In an interview with a leading daily, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his experience of working in the film and stated that it has been a beautiful journey. On being quipped about the difference between shooting for a biopic and a film, Diljit said that the difference is huge since the amount of hard work put in a biopic is double than films. In a biopic, one has to work on the character in detail. He further added that apart from mental preparation, he had to build a certain physique and ace the sport that he had never played.

After Soorma, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Arjun Patiala opposite Kriti Sanon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More