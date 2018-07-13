Soorma box office collection day 1 live updates: Hockey legend Sandeep Singh's biopic titled Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh has hit the screens today. According to early estimates, Soorma is expected to earn Rs 15 crore on opening day.

Diljit Dosanjh’s much-awaited film Soorma, based on the inspirational life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh, has finally hit the screens today. Helmed by ace filmmaker Shaad Ali and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Deepak Singh and Chitrangada Singh, Soorma has been garnering massive praises from the film critics and the Bollywood industry. From Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi to Diana Penty are all praises for the film and Diljit as Sandeep Singh. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma and stated that Soorma is a real story portrayed beautifully on reel.

On the other hand, Filmmaker Karan Johar called Soorma an incredible story of triumphant human spirit and stated that the film is emotional and uplifting in equal measure. Along with Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood actors like Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi will also be seen essaying prominent roles in the film. Early predictions suggest that the film will garner around Rs 15 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

9:30 am: Bollywood is all praises for Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Soorma. Filmmaker Karan Johar appreciated the stellar performances of the star-cast of the film and said that Soorma is an incredible story of triumphant human spirit and added that the film is emotional and uplifting in equal measure.

The performances of #Soorma are supreme! @diljitdosanjh is absolutely brilliant as #sandeepsingh ! What an incredible actor!!! @Imangadbedi is superb!!!! Solid, soulful and full of heart ! He delivers his best yet! @tapseepannu is always a pleasure to watch! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 12, 2018

An incredible story of the triumphant human spirit #Soorma is uplifting and emotional in equal measure! Huge congratulations to @shaadesh @SnehaRajani @IChitrangda for telling this solid story of #sandeepsingh !!! Go watch guys💪💪💪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 12, 2018

8:30 am: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Soorma will hit 1100+ screens in India and 335 screens worldwide, making it a total of 1435+ screens worldwide.

#Soorma screen count…

India: 1100+

Overseas: 335

Worldwide total: 1435+ screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

