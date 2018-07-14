After opening on a decent note and earning Rs 3 crore on its Day 1 at the Box office, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma is all set for its Day 2. While the screen count for the movie is only 1335, it seems like a word-of-mouth and praises from critics can be a game changer for the movie on its Day 2. It has been estimated that the movie can earn over Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore on its Day 2 at the box office. Besides Diljit, the movie also features Satish Kaushik, Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in the key roles.

Based on ace drag-flicker, Sandeep Singh’s life, Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma released on Friday, July 13. Helmed by filmmaker Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Deepak Singh and Chitrangada Singh, it has been reported that Soorma has made around Rs 2.5 crore to 3 crore on Day 1 at the box office. Well, the numbers have proved most of the critics right as they have presumed the same numbers. Besides Diljit and Taapsee, the movie also features Angad Bedi and Satish Kaushik in the key roles. The analyses by the Box office India pointed out that while the film witnessed a positive response from Delhi and Punjab, its opening was comparatively low in the other places.

It seems like a good word-of-mouth and praises from critics can help the movie on its second day as the movie has hit only 1100 screens in India. Predictions suggest that the movie can earn up to Rs 10 to 15 crore on its Day 2 at the Box office.

Check out Soorma box office day 2 collection LIVE updates here:

06:58 am: Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and praised Diljit Dosanjh starrer. He gave the movie 3 and a half star and claimed that the movie brings one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman to the screens.

#OneWordReview…#Soorma: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali. pic.twitter.com/3zN14I1CTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

