Soorma box office collection day 2: Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi has shown an upward trend on day 2 at the box office. After collecting Rs 3.20 crore on Day 1, the film added Rs. 5.05 crore to its kitty on Saturday, making it a total collection of Rs. 8.25 crore. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is based on the inspirational life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated film Soorma has finally hit the screens. Based on the life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh, the film focuses on how the sportsperson defeated his challenges with hard work and determination after an accidental gunshot hit him and made him bound to a wheelchair for almost 2 years. After receiving a slow start at the box office on Day 1, Soorma has picked momentum and is attracting cinemagoers with the help of strong word of mouth.

On Day 2 at the box office, The hockey film has added Rs. 5.05 crore to its total collection. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on Sunday, July 15, on his official Twitter handle and revealed that Soorma collected Rs 3.20 crore on Day 1 and Rs 5.05 crore on Day 2, making it a total collection of Rs. 8.25 crore.

#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 57.81%… Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers… Sun biz expected to grow further… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

Helmed by Shaad Ali and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Deepak Singh and Chitrangada Singh, Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar and Diana Penty are all praises for the film. Soorma had hit the screens on July 13.

Soorma is likely to face competition with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak, which is scheduled to hit the screens on July 20. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak is the adaptation of super-hit Marathi film Sairat.

After Soorma, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Arjun Patiala opposite Kriti Sanon while Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Mulk along with Rishi Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More