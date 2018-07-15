Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala starrer Soorma was released on July 13. Shaad Ali directorial earned about 3 crores on Day 1 at the box office. Chitrangda Singh's movie is expected to earn 15 to 20 crore at the box office.

Diljit Dosanjh is back again! This time as an ace Hockey player who not only fought against destiny but also proved the world that will power can do anything. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is based on the life of former Hockey player and captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Sandeep Singh, also known as Flicker Singh. An emotionally inspiring movie revolves around the battle of Singh after being paralysed. The highly-anticipated movie stars Bollywood celebs Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala. Made under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks India and CS films, Soorma is produced by Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh. From legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar to Bollywood celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta, everybody is simply in love with the amazing work of Soorma star cast.

Check out Soorma box office day 3 collection LIVE updates here:

07:00am: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection of Soorma on Friday. The movie is getting praised by the north Indian audience due to Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom.

After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards… Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2018

