Soorma box office collection day 4: The much-anticipated Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Satish Kaushik and managed to mint 8.25 crore in 3 days. Sandeep Singh biopic, helmed by Shaad Ali, was released on July 13. With a tagline, "The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh, " Soorma is based on the life battle Singh fought against destiny.

Check out Soorma box office day 4 collection LIVE updates here:

06:45am: On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma that was released on July 13.

#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 57.81%… Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers… Sun biz expected to grow further… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

