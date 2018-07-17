Diljit Dosanjh starrer biopic of hockey star Sandeep Singh, Soorma is doing well in terms of business. The movie has been liked by the audience and managed to cross the 13 crore mark on Monday. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala along with Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.
Biopic Soorma is helmed by Shaad Ali and Bankrolled by Deepak Singh and actor Chitrangada Singh.
The film is waggly plotted around the real life of former Indian captain Sandeep Singh, which shows hard work, struggle and ups and downs of his life.

Soorma —The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh, as the title says it all, makers have tried to show the comeback of Sandeep Singh, who got wheelchair-ridden for 2 years after an accident in 2006. Sandeep Singh is also known as Flicker Singh, who led the Indian hockey side for a long time and bagged many big titles.

Here are the LIVE updates of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sandeep Singh’s biopic Soorma day 5:

