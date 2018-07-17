Soorma box office collection day 5 LIVE updates: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sandeep Singh's biopic Soorma crossed Rs 13 Crore marked on Monday and is expected to collect more on the 5th day of release. The film features Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the leads, while Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala are playing the cameo.

Diljit Dosanjh starrer biopic of hockey star Sandeep Singh, Soorma is doing well in terms of business. The movie has been liked by the audience and managed to cross the 13 crore mark on Monday. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala along with Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

Biopic Soorma is helmed by Shaad Ali and Bankrolled by Deepak Singh and actor Chitrangada Singh.

The film is waggly plotted around the real life of former Indian captain Sandeep Singh, which shows hard work, struggle and ups and downs of his life.

Soorma —The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh, as the title says it all, makers have tried to show the comeback of Sandeep Singh, who got wheelchair-ridden for 2 years after an accident in 2006. Sandeep Singh is also known as Flicker Singh, who led the Indian hockey side for a long time and bagged many big titles.

Here are the LIVE updates of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sandeep Singh’s biopic Soorma day 5:

Watched #SOORMA an incredible real life tale of a hockey legend!! Guys watch his inspirational story … releases today !! Congratulations @IChitrangda @sonypicsprodns @flickersingh @diljitdosanjh and the entire team Of SOORMA for this!! — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 13, 2018

The performances of #Soorma are supreme! @diljitdosanjh is absolutely brilliant as #sandeepsingh ! What an incredible actor!!! @Imangadbedi is superb!!!! Solid, soulful and full of heart ! He delivers his best yet! @tapseepannu is always a pleasure to watch! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 12, 2018

#Soorma has decent weekend… Considering the low start on Fri morning, the biz did escalate over the weekend, but the jump on Sun wasn't substantial enough… Maintaining the pace on weekdays is important… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr. Total: ₹ 13.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018

A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it i — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 12, 2018

