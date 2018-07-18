Soorma box office collection day 6 LIVE updates: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Satish Kaushik, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala starrer Soorma has earned 15.85 crore in 4 days. Shaad Ali directorial, produced by Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh was released on July 13.

Flicker Singh biopic Soorma manages to mint 15.85 crore in 4 days. Based on The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh starrer was released on July 13. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Sandeep Singh biopic stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Satish Kaushik, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala. Produced by Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma revolves around the struggle former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh went through after he was wheelchair-ridden for 2 years.

Check out Soorma box office day 6 collection LIVE updates here:

06:30am: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma.

#Soorma is holding well… Should maintain the same pace on remaining weekdays for a respectable total… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr. Total: ₹ 15.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2018

#Soorma has decent weekend… Considering the low start on Fri morning, the biz did escalate over the weekend, but the jump on Sun wasn't substantial enough… Maintaining the pace on weekdays is important… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr. Total: ₹ 13.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018

#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 57.81%… Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers… Sun biz expected to grow further… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

