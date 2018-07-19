Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma, an inspirational movie has earned 17.79 crore in 5 days. Helmed by Shaad Ali, The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh was released on July 13, this year. Made under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks India and C.S. Films, the movie also stars Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Satish Kaushik, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala. Flicker Singh biopic, produced by Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma revolves around the struggle Indian Hockey player faced after being paralysed for 2 years.

Check out Soorma box office day 7 collection LIVE updates here:

01:20pm: Flicker Singh biopic Soorma manages to earn 19.56 crore in 6 days. 

11:00am: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma manages to earn 17.79 crore. 

10:00am: Bollywood beauty Gauhar Khan took to her Twitter account to share her reviews regarding Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma. Flicker Singh biopic was released on July 13. 

Take a look at the audience review of Shaad Ali directorial Soorma. Twitterati can’t stop gushing about the movie and one of Diljit Dosanjh’s fan wrote, “Watched #Soorma today. What a wonderful & inspirational story of Sandeep Singh! Every Indian must watch with their family, especially with your kids. Legends like Sandeep Singh should be the role model for kids, not someone who is a filmy loafer, drug addict & convicted criminal.”

 

