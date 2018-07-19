Soorma box office collection day 7 LIVE updates: Flicker Singh biopic Soorma becomes rock steady, manages to earn 17.79 crore. The movie that revolves around former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh's struggle and success after being paralysed for 2 years. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Satish Kaushik and Siddharth Shukla.

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma, an inspirational movie has earned 17.79 crore in 5 days. Helmed by Shaad Ali, The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh was released on July 13, this year. Made under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks India and C.S. Films, the movie also stars Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Satish Kaushik, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala. Flicker Singh biopic, produced by Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma revolves around the struggle Indian Hockey player faced after being paralysed for 2 years.

01:20pm: Flicker Singh biopic Soorma manages to earn 19.56 crore in 6 days.

#Soorma should collect ₹ 21 cr in Week 1, as per trending… Weekend 2 is crucial… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.77 cr. Total: ₹ 19.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2018

11:00am: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma manages to earn 17.79 crore.

#Soorma is ROCK-STEADY… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 17.79 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018

#Soorma is holding well… Should maintain the same pace on remaining weekdays for a respectable total… Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr. Total: ₹ 15.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2018

10:00am: Bollywood beauty Gauhar Khan took to her Twitter account to share her reviews regarding Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma. Flicker Singh biopic was released on July 13.

Soooo I watched soorma!!! Such a brilliant story of a real life hero!! #SandeepSingh 🇮🇳👏🏻 ! #shaadAli thank u for bringing this story to a cinema hall !! #inspired @diljitdosanjh tuci bht vadiya perform kita!! Very endearing !! All actors 👌 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 18, 2018

Take a look at the audience review of Shaad Ali directorial Soorma. Twitterati can’t stop gushing about the movie and one of Diljit Dosanjh’s fan wrote, “Watched #Soorma today. What a wonderful & inspirational story of Sandeep Singh! Every Indian must watch with their family, especially with your kids. Legends like Sandeep Singh should be the role model for kids, not someone who is a filmy loafer, drug addict & convicted criminal.”

@diljitdosanjh Diljit paji .. #soorma dekha aaj and ye bolne mein koi galat nai hoga ki bollywood mein bani hui ye one of the best biopic hain .. Love you paji and jatt and juliet 3 hindi mein bhi banana plz 🙏 — ritesh kumar (@urs_ritesh) July 18, 2018

Dear Bollywood, if you want to make biographies…let it be #Soorma not Sanju!!! — Ankit Gupta (@AnkitGupta1st) July 14, 2018

@diljitdosanjh I am in kofu Japan.

Watching #soorma Rula diya aapne to aaj. 😪amazing performance beer ji.pardesiya song very emotional 😭 thank you 😊 — impankaj (@pankajTongaria) July 15, 2018

@diljitdosanjh congratulations for #soorma u were outstanding, I thot I ws watching Sandeep Singh n nt an actor, @satishkaushik2 sirji wat to say abt u..As always superb, @Imangadbedi well done bro..way 2 go..

If gvn a choice I wud luv to b born a sikh next birth

Sat sri aakal 🙏 — Vishal Sharma (@lookalikevishal) July 19, 2018

