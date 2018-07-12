Soorma box office prediction: The much-awaited film Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi is finally hitting the silver screen on Friday—July 13. Soorma is a biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh who is also called Flicker Singh due to his achievements in the field of sports.

The much-awaited film Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi is finally hitting the silver screen on Friday—July 13. Soorma is a biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh who is also called Flicker Singh due to his achievements in the field of sports. The highly anticipated film is expected to earn Rs 15 crore on the opening day all thanks to the inspiring story of Sandeep Singh and Diljit Dosanjh’s massive stardom. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to get released.

The songs of the film have become chartbusters and especially the Soorma Anthem is being loved by the audience. The posters, teasers and trailer of the film have added to the curiosity among fans.

Soorma, which is a biopic on the legendary hockey player Sandeep Singh and his inspiring journey, is helmed by ace filmmaker Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh.

Soorma narrates the motivational and inspiring journey of international hockey player Sandeep Singh aka Flicker Singh who despite getting paralysed fought the tough battle and came back as a winner. He was on a wheelchair for two years and went on winning more medals for India once he was back on the ground.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given the film 3.5 stars and many Bollywood celebs like Shabana Azmi, Randeep Hooda have been praising the film on social media site Twitter.

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is essaying the role of Sandeep Singh in the highly anticipated biopic which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in lead roles.

