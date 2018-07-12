Soorma celeb review LIVE updates: Bollywood industry hails Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma that is all set to hit the floors tomorrow, July 13. Based on the life of Hockey player Sandeep Singh, the movie is directed by Shaad Ali.

Well, the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain his fans with upcoming movie Soorma that will hit the theatres tomorrow, July 13. Shaad Ali directorial is based on the life of former Hockey player and captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Sandeep Singh. An emotionally inspiring movie revolves around the battle Singh fought against destiny. The highly-anticipated movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pitobash, Vijay Raaz, Herry Tangiri and Ammar Taalwala. Made under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks India and CS films, it is produced by Bollywood diva Chitrangda Singh.

Soorma celeb review LIVE updates:

As the movie will release tomorrow, celebs have already started gushing about Diljit Singh-starrer, who is seen essaying the role of Flicker Singh.

03:00pm: Praising Soorma movie, Actress Shabana Azmi said it is a heartwarming film, which reflects sensitivity. She also praised film lead actor Diljit Dosanjh. Azmi further urged the people to watch the movie.

What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it i — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 12, 2018

2:30pm: Soorma actor Angad Bedi cheered the producer of Soorma.

Cheers to our stunning and wonderful producer … it’s been wonderful working on #soorma with you … thank you @IChitrangda 📸 @rjdeigg pic.twitter.com/qsVMET8YKm — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) July 12, 2018

1:58pm: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi tells the fans to go and watch the movie.

1:15pm: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media to praise Diljit-starrer Soorma.

A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

12:30pm: Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the reviews. He has given 3.5 stars to Soorma.

#OneWordReview…#Soorma: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali. pic.twitter.com/3zN14I1CTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

11:00am: Divya Dutta praises the movie.

#soorma is an amazingly inspiring film!! Taut script, nuanced.. emotional as well as breezy.. this one is a must watch!!! Congrats @SnehaRajani @shaadesh @IChitrangda !! It is beautiful… and @diljitdosanjh you are so so endearing.@Imangadbedi @tapseepannu , so sincere!👌🏻👌🏻 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 11, 2018

Watched #Soorma last night Didn’t know details about the actual story of Sandeep Singh and was blown away by his stirring comeback from a freak accident. And so wonderful to watch the steady rise and rise of @Imangadbedi Fine actor and an even nicer human being — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 12, 2018

10:00am: Indian cricket coach shared his views.

India has a great legacy of legends who have fought battles and made it big. Here's a story of one such hockey legend #SandeepSingh @Flicker_Singh! @SnehaRajani @sonypicsprodns @DiljitDosanjh, @taapsee and @imangadbedi Good luck for #Soorma!https://t.co/M5lcs46LKx — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 11, 2018

