Is Diljit Dosanjh roped for Karan Johar's next? Well, as per sources, Punjabi sensation has been roped for the untitled movie that will also star Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Dosanjh was recently seen in the much-anticipated Soorma: Sandeep Singh biopic starring Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Satish Kaushik.

After Soorma, Diljit Dosanjh will now join the star cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani for Karan Johar’s next. This will be Diljit’s first movie with Dharma Production. Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying the love his movie Soorma is receiving from fans and celebrities. The Sandeep Singh biopic, released on July 13 is Diljit’s fourth Bollywood movie. The actor was earlier seen in Welcome to New York, Udta Punjab and Phillauri. Although, neither the filmmaker Karan Johar nor the star has confirmed about the untitled movie but there are reports that Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have been roped for Raj Mehta directorial.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma starring Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Raaz and Ammar Taalwala is based on the struggle former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh, also known as Flicker Singh went through after he was paralysed for 2 years. His journey from being a wheelchair-ridden to winning gold medals for India is an emotionally inspiring story. Dosanjh starrer Sandeep Singh biopic was released on July 13 worldwide.

In a meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his huge fan following by the upcoming movie Gold. The historical sports drama directed by Reema Kagti revolves around the journey of Indian hockey team back in 1948. Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Nikita Dutta starrer Gold will hit the theatres on August 15, this year. Players like Kunwar Digvijay Singh, Keshav Dutt, Randhir Singh Gentle, Gerry Glacken, Akhtar Hussain, Amir Kumar, Leo Pinto, Jaswant Singh Rajput, Balbir Singh, Grahanandan Singh and Trilochan Singh brought the Gold medal for free India.

