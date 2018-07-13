From getting hands-on-training in hockey to spending considerable time in Rehab, Diljit Dosanjh's journey to essay the role Hockey legend Sandeep Singh on-screen proves that he is here to entertain his audience and deliver power-packed performance. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi along with Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles.

After much anticipation, Former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh’s biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh has finally hit the screens today on July 13, 2018. As the film garners appreciation from the audience and celebrities alike, latest reports suggest that apart from getting hands-on training in hockey and adapt Sandeep Singh’s mannerisms, Diljit had also reportedly spent a considerable time in rehab to understand and empathise with all the struggles that the sportsperson had to go through. According to a report by a leading daily, Diljit had also met real-life Olympians for a particular sequence in the film when he’s bound to a wheel-chair.

Speaking about Diljit’s performance in Soorma to the leading daily, Hockey legend Sandeep Singh stated that the actor-singer is like his elder brother and he does not think that anybody could have essayed his real-life journey better than him. He added that one will not find any difference in the film than their real life. On the other hand, Diljit had stated that he hopes that after the film, Sandeep Singh will be known as Soorma and it will become another name for the Flicker Singh.

Helmed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is based on the brave and inspirational life of former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh. Along with Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi play a crucial role in the film.

Soorma primarily focuses on how Sandeep Singh defeated his biggest challenges with determination after an accidental gunshot hit him and was bound to a wheelchair for almost 2 years. After Soorma, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More