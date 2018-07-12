Soorma movie release live updates: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma is going to be released worldwide on Friday, July 12. The film is a biopic based on the life of Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh. Fans are already flattered with the trailer of the film and many actors have praised the film on their social media handles.

Soorma directed by Shaad Ali is finally going to hit the screens on Friday, July 13. The sports film, starring iconic Punjabi Musician Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu is based on the former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh’s struggling life, who was paralysed and used a wheelchair for 2 years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006. The trailer of the film shows endurance, anger, pain and perseverance and after combating all odds, he finally got back on his feet and made a comeback to international hockey in 2008.

What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it i — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 12, 2018

A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

Many actors have already praised the film, including Shabana Azmi, Randeep Hooda, Neha Dhupia and Chitrangada Singh on Twitter.

While the film is going to release tomorrow, it has already garnered much attention on social media from fans and followers.

The film comes after the massive success of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which surpassed the success of Salman Khan’s Race 3. While Sanju was a biopic of Sanjay Dutt, Soorma is a biopic on Flicker Singh (Sandeep Singh).

Film buffs will also see a biopic on Human Rights Activist Malala Yousafzai, titled Gul Makai. The film traces the journey of Malala from her early days in Swat Valley, Pakistan, who is the youngest Noble peace prize winner.

