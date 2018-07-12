Soorma movie review and audience reactions LIVE updates: The much-awaited biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh titled Soorma, which features singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role will finally hit the theatres on July 13. The film, which also features Pink actor Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in lead roles is based on the inspiring life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

The much-awaited biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh titled Soorma, which features singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role will finally hit the theatres on July 13. The film, which also features Pink actor Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in lead roles is based on the inspiring life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The film has been helmed by Shaad Ali and the music has been given by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The film talks about how Sandeep Singh did not give up on life despite meeting with a deadly accident and being on a wheelchair for years. The film is receiving positive reviews from critics as well as fans.

02:00pm – Audience is saying that they will watch the first-day first show of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic. The film is slated to release on July 13.

@diljitdosanjh #Soorma ki tickets book kr di h.. First day first show ki…

Kal esi time @diljitdosanjh ko bade parde pe Dekhege.. After 23 March…

Super excited for #Soorma — HuNNy_DoSAnJh (@titan11011) July 12, 2018

01:45pm – Diljit Dosanjh’s fans have been wishing the team and crew of Soorma all the very best on Twitter. Since its just one day to go for the release of the film which is a biopic based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh, the audience is extremely curious to watch the film.

1 Days More…

The greatest comeback story ever…#Soorma

Full support @diljitdosanjh paaji pic.twitter.com/WtWP3rlpJ7 — Lovejeet Dosanjh (@LovejeetDosanjh) July 12, 2018

01:30pm – Veteran actress Shabana Azmi called Diljit Dosanjh’s film heartwarming. She also added that the director has narrated the story with warmth and sensitivity. She took to social media site Twitter to wish the entire team of Soorma all the very best.

What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it i — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 12, 2018

01:15pm – God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar says that he enjoyed watching Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma. He also wrote that Flicker Singh aka Sandeep Singh’s determination to play for India is truly commendable.

A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

01:00pm – Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given a thumbs up to the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer and has given the biopic 3 and a half stars. Taran Adarsh took to social media site Twitter and said that the biopic is heartwarming.

#OneWordReview…#Soorma: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali. pic.twitter.com/3zN14I1CTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

