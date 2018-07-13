Soorma movie review: Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma featuring Diljit Dosanjh as Hockey legend Sandeep Singh hit the screens today on July 13, 2018. As the film continues to garner appreciation from the audience and celebrities, Soorma has received mixed reviews from the film critics.

After weeks of anticipation, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma has finally hit the screens on Friday, July 13. Helmed by Shaad Ali and bankrolled by Sony Pictures, Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh, Soorma is based on the brave and inspirational life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. As the film continues to garner appreciation from the Bollywood celebrities and the audience, the film has garnered mixed reviews from the film critics. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer primarily focuses on how the sportsman defeated his challenges with hard work and determination after an accidental gunshot had hit him in 2006 and used a wheelchair for almost 2 years.

Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 3.5 stars and stated that the film brings one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsperson on-screen and called it a brave and inspiring story of will, optimism, determination and passion.

#OneWordReview…#Soorma: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali. pic.twitter.com/3zN14I1CTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

Lakshana N Palat, in her review for India Today, stated that if one is expecting a similar inspiration from Soorma that they did from Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India, then they should not watch the film as Soorma is more than a drag than a flick. She further stated that in spite of being portrayed as an inspirational figure, the former Indian hockey captain has been portrayed as a unidimensional character and is monotonous at times.

In his review for Hindustan Times, Rohit Vats gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and stated that there is not much conflict in the film and the audience knows where the film is heading. He added that the filmmaker Shaad Ali wants to keep the focus of the story on the journey of a heartbroken hockey player from a boy to a man and the sportsperson’s hockey never comes at the forefront.

Despite mixed reactions from the film critics, a good word-of-mouth and performance at the box office will determine the fate of the film.

