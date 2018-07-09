Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Soorma's new song Pardesiya has out now. Soorma is a biopic on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh's life. Pardesiya is an emotional and heartbreaking song which shows Sandeep Singh's played by Diljit Dosanjh medical struggle as he gets physically unfit after being paralysed in the film. The film traverse through Sandeep Singh's incredible journey.

Soorma makers on Monday unveiled another track from singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming movie, the song is called Pardesiya. It is an emotional and heartbreaking song, which traverse through the incredible journey of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh, played by Diljit Dosanjh. The songs show his struggle from his physical illness as he gets paralysed but fights hard to recover his physical strength. The new song Pardesiya has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and while lyrics has been penned down by Gulzar.

Soorma is Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film in which he will be seen next to Pink actress Taapsee Pannu. The new song Pardesiya has been beautifully sung by Ehsaan Noorani, Shankar Mahadevan, Heman Brijwasi, Sahil Akhtar and Shehnaz Akhtar. The film has been directed by Shaad Ali. Within an hour of launching, Pardesiya has so far received 6,600 views.

