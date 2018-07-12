Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the special screening of Soorma, with his Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar on Wednesday, July 11. He praised the film by saying that it is portrayed beautifully on the reel. The film is a biopic on Indian team hockey captain Sandeep Singh, by his captaincy, India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and he was also qualified for the 2012 Olympics in London.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the special screening of Soorma film, which is all set to release on Friday, July 12. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar watched the film together. The film stars iconic Musician Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Satish Kaushik. Directed by Shaad Ali the life is a biopic on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was paralysed after being shot accidentally in a train.

Praising the film on Twitter, Sachin wrote, “A real story portrayed beautifully on the reel. @flickersingh’s determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee.”

What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it i — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 12, 2018

Actors such as Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Subhash Ghai, Aparshakti Khurrana and Richa Chadha are among others who watched the film and have praised it immensely. The trailer of the film has already received 14,728,867 views, which shows that it has garnered much appreciation just ahead of the release.

The film traces the life journey of Sandeep Singh, popularly known as Flicker Singh, who made India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and was also qualified for the 2012 Olympics in London. The film comes after the massive success of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which was also a biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

