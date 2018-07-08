Based on the real-life hero Sandeep Singh, Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu will hit the theatres on July 13. The director of the movie Shaad Ali and Diljit Dosanjh will travel to Singh's hometown with Sandeep in train to make him overcome his phobia of travelling in the train.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain his fans with upcoming hockey movie Soorma. Director Shaad Ali and Dosanjh will be visiting former captain of Indian hockey team Sandeep Singh’s hometown today, July 8. They will visit Singh’s house in Shahbad, Haryana and the hockey turf where he practices. Diljit, Shaad will travel with Sandeep in the train.

Sandeep will sit in the train 12 years after the accident that paralysed him for 2 years. It was Sandeep’s determination and love for hockey that made him come back with to the field in order to give bang on performances. Although, Singh fought the battle with the utmost power and spirit but the incident that took place in 2006 is still fresh in his mind. The Soorma team has decided to travel with Sandeep to make him overcome the phobia of travelling in the train.

The movie was shot in Sandeep’s hometown Shahbad. Produced under the banner of Sony Pictures Networks Productions, the movie stars Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Raaz and Ammar Taalwala.

ALSO READ: I’m fan of male actors too, says Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh

Talking about the other projects of Taapsee and Diljit. Pannu will be seen in Mulk starring Rishi Kapoor. The drama that was shot in Benaras and Lucknow will hit the theatres on August 3, this year. Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer while legendary actor Rishi Kapoor will be seen playing the character of Murad Ali Mohammed. Apart from Kapoor and Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta will be starring in the movie. The teaser of the movie Mulk directed by Anubhav Sinha was released on June 28.

ALSO READ: Soorma first look poster: Diljit Dosanjh’s iconic transformation into Hockey legend Sandeep Singh

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More