Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Sooryavanshi which will hit the silver screens in March 2020. Reports reveal that Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will begin with the shoot today in Hyderabad.

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi has been making headlines since its inception and fans are really curious for the much-anticipated film. Sooryavanshi features Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif after 10 years as per reports after films like Singh Is King, De Dana Dan, Welcome, Namastey London and Blue. Earlier, the shooting schedules were held in Bangkok and Mumbai and recently the reports revealed that the next schedule of the film will begin from today in Hyderabad.

Reports suggest that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will shoot for the film at Ramoji Filmcity. The schedule will a month long. Moreover, the duo will also shoot for a romantic track and Akshay Kumar will also shoot for some action sequences.

Reports also reveal that this schedule will be the longest of Sooryavanshi and the director of the film wants to wrap the schedule in Hyderabad before he proceeds to Bulgaria for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. The shoot for the show will be held for 45 days. Talking about Sooryavanshi, the final shoot of the film will be held in Goa with stars Abhimanyu Singh, Nikitin Dheer and Gulshan Grover.

The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions and will hit the silver screens in March 2020. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on Eid 2020, but due to Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah release, the date of the film was changed.

