Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi will go on floors from next week, according to the latest reports. The leading pair, Akshay and Katrina, who will start shooting at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, will shoot for some romantic scenes. The film is slated to hit the screens next year on Eid.

One of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood- Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to make the occasion of Eid super special with their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. After the announcement of the film, the cast and crew of the film will reportedly start shooting for the film from next week. An addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that already includes films like Singham, Singham 2 and Simmba, Sooryavanshi will go on floors next week.

Sharing details about the development, a source close to a film unit told a news portal that Akshay and Katrina will kickstart the first schedule of Sooryavanshi in Mumbai and it will be around 10-12 days long. They will be filming some romantic scenes in a set that is being designed in Mehboob Studios. After wrapping up the first schedule, the film unit will head to Bangkok to film larger than life introductory scenes for Akshay and it is unlikely that Katrina will join them.

The shooting of the film will be wrapped up at Ramoji Filmcity at Hyderabad by July-end while a couple of songs and some patchwork will be filmed in Goa in November. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is slated for a theatrical release on Eid, 2020. The film will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah co-starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Along with Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen films like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News and Laaxmi Bomb. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in lead roles, the film will release on Eid 2019, i.e June 5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App